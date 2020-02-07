Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief
The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief warned on Friday.
"The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO's executive board in Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
