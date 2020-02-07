Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Berlin wants to evacuate more Germans from virus-hit Wuhan - magazine

  07-02-2020 17:18 IST
The German government wants to evacuate another group of Germans from the Wuhan area in China due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 630 people, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Germany evacuated more than 100 Germans and family members from Wuhan - where the outbreak originated - last weekend but the magazine said there were still around 20 Germans in the region. It said they could be flown back on a plane due to evacuate British citizens at the weekend and discussions were underway with the British government.

A Foreign Ministry source said there were still some "stranded" Germans that the government wanted to bring back but it did not yet have a date for their evacuation.

