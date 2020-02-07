Barcelona mayor says major fair to go ahead despite coronavirus

The mayor of Barcelona on Friday said she was confident that a major telecoms conference in the city would go ahead as normal after Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson joined Korea's LG in saying it would not attend due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak.

"I would recommend that we listen to the experts, scientists and health authorities who tell us that the Mobile (World Congress) can go on with complete normality," mayor Ada Colau told broadcaster La Sexta.

The Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled for Feb. 24-27, attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year. It has come under increased scrutiny since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern.

