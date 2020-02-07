Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:06 IST
Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading "out of stock." Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit in Hong Kong, a knock-on effect of the virus outbreak in mainland China. Despite government assurances that there is no need for worry, panicked Hong Kong shoppers fear the city's efforts to combat the virus's spread could cause shortages of necessities.

Shoppers lining up Friday at a pharmacy in central Hong Kong to buy tissue paper said they felt compelled to stock up. "I have friends who couldn't get hold of it, so I am helping them to buy it," said one of the buyers, an accountant who gave just her surname, Yeung.

"But I don't know why there are rumors saying that there is no tissue paper, so everyone is worried." The lines outside shops and the emptying of shelves come despite the government's insistence that its virus-control measures won't disrupt cross-border freight from mainland China, which supplies much of Hong Kong's perishables and other essentials. A government statement Wednesday blamed panic-buying on "the malicious act of spreading rumors when the city is fighting against the disease." "There is no shortage of food. There are sufficient stocks of staple food including rice and portions of pasta. There is no need for the public to worry," it said.

The Hong Kong Food Council similarly said virus-control measures haven't had a major impact on supplies of rice, vegetables, and other staples. The government plans to quarantine all people arriving from the mainland for 14 days but has left open two land border checkpoints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits trade fairs, conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed or hit by travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In order of...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airline sale

Malaysian business news website Focus Malaysia said on Friday that the countrys sovereign wealth fund has asked it to stop reporting confidential information about the sale of Malaysia Airlines and has threatened it with legal action.The fu...

Man gets death for murdering 1-yr-old nephew, his mother

A city court on Friday awarded capital punishment to a man and life sentence to his wife for murdering a toddler who was his nephew and the childs mother over a property dispute in 2008. Holding that the murder of a one-year-old child fall...

Jaish module busted, 3 held in J-K

A Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM module on Friday was busted and three of its associates involved in grenade throwing incident at Lal Chowk here were arrested, police said. The JeM associates were identified as Naveed Ul Lateef, Shakeel Ahmad Band an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020