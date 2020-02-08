US announces Dollar 100 mn support to China for Coronavirus

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday announced that the United States will provide additional support of USD 100 million to help China fight the Coronavirus outbreak. He also said that the monetary support and the relief material is a testimony of strong US leadership.

"Proud to announce an additional USD 100 million of existing funds to support China in combating the coronavirus. This commitment - along with hundreds of millions generously donated - demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak. Together we can have a profound impact," tweeted Michael Pompeo. In an earlier tweet, the state Secretary had said that their government along with several US organisation have coordinated to transport relief material to China.

"We have coordinated with US organizations to transport more humanitarian relief to people in Wuhan. Personal protective equipment and other medical supplies donated by these organizations can help save lives in China and help protect people from the coronavirus," Pompeo said. The deadly virus has so far killed 638 around the world with over 31,000 cases reported in mainland China alone.

The virus was diagnosed first in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and has spread to most parts of the world. As a precautionary measure several countries, including the US, Australia, and Singapore have temporarily shut their doors to non-citizens who have recently travelled to China.

Moreover, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in the wake of the outbreak. (ANI)

