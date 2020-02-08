China's Hubei province reports 81 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 7

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 699 as of Friday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

There had been a further 2,841 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 24,953.

