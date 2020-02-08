Mainland China reports 86 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 7
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 722 as of the end of Friday, up by 86 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.
The central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan 67 people died.
Across mainland China, there were 3,399 new confirmed infections on Friday, bringing the total accumulated number so far to 31,774.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hubei
- National Health Commission
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
China confirms 830 coronavirus cases, with 25 deaths
China locks down cities to curb virus, but WHO says no global emergency
WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll mounts to 25, infections spread
Death toll in China’s coronavirus climbs to 25 with 830 confirmed cases
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady as caution on China virus continues; euro hits 7-week low after ECB