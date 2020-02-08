Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:16 IST
Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes
Image Credit: Flickr

Eight people died and dozens were hurt during clashes involving hundreds of villagers in Kazakhstan's south, authorities said. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday where he said the situation was "under the control" of police and the national guard.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said "several dozen people were injured, eight died" in the clashes Friday in the Jambyl region, about three hours drive from Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty and close to the border with Kyrgyzstan. Turgumbayev said 30 houses, 15 commercial properties and 23 cars were damaged in the clashes that he said saw 47 people detained.

Tokayev said the fighting occurred in a number of settlements in the Kordai district of Jambyl region, clashes and group fights between local residents took place. "Unfortunately there are injuries and fatalities. I express my sincere condolences to the close ones of those who died," Tokayev said.

Footage posted to social media late on Friday night showed scenes of young men, some armed with clubs, marching along the road of a village with buildings ablaze either side. The conflict is widely believed to have pitted titular Kazakhs against minority Dungans, although Kazakhstan's authorities have not commented on the origins of the fight.

A driver who works taking passengers from Kazakhstan's border with Kyrgyzstan to the city of Almaty said that the Masanchi village at the centre of the conflict had been sealed off. "It is calm. But you can't get there now. The police and the army are there," the driver called Bakytjan told AFP by telephone.

He said that the conflict had begun after a man from the Dungan minority ethnic group attacked an elderly Kazakh man. Private news agency Kaztag cited Kusei Daurov, head of the Dungan association as saying that more than ten homes were burned by "young men that had arrived" in the village of Masanchi on Friday.

He also claimed that the attackers had fired shots at local residents in the comments reported late on Friday. Kazakhstan's authoritarian leadership prides itself on guaranteeing inter-ethnic harmony in a country where the foreign ministry says "over 100 ethnic groups are living in peace."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Raab seeks 'ambitious' Japan-Britain trade deal

Tokyo, Feb 8 AFP British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an ambitious, high standard trade accord matching Japans agreement with the EU. Raab is on a four-nation Asian tour in his first ma...

Chris Wood to star in 'Thirtysomething' sequel pilot

Actor Chris Wood has been roped in to play a pivotal role in ABC networks follow-up to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwicks much-loved drama series Thirtysomething. The new show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up childr...

Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Eight people died and dozens were hurt during clashes involving hundreds of villagers in Kazakhstans south, authorities said. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday where he said the situation w...

Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote. The polling for 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020