A Thai soldier killed "many" people Saturday in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city, police said.

"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead," a police spokesperson told AFP, with local media reporting as many as 12 fatalities.

