UPDATE 1-Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage -police

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand and remains at large, police said. The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and had not yet been apprehended, the police said. Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots, sending people running. Gunshots could be heard in the video.

