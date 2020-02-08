Bangladesh Army chief in Nepal

Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff General Aziz Ahmed visited the Nepal Army's Western Regional Office in Pokhara on Saturday, as part of his five-day official trip to the Himalayan nation.

General Ahmed met senior Army officials at the regional office. The Bangladesh Army Chief arrived in Kathmandu on Friday at the invitation of Nepal Army chief General Purnachandra Thapa.

The high-level visit will boost ties between the two armies, a press release by the Nepal Army headquarters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.