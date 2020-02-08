Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens evacuated from thai mall after gunman kills least 20 in mass shooting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 23:17 IST
Dozens evacuated from thai mall after gunman kills least 20 in mass shooting
Police from the Crime Supression Division urged fleeing shoppers to "raise their hands" and identify themselves on the ground floor "and authorities will evacuate you". Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of terrified shoppers were evacuated from a Thai mall early Sunday as armed police said they had "taken control" of the ground floor of the complex from a gunman who killed at least 20 people. But authorities did not give any firm details on the whereabouts of the attacker - a junior army officer named Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma.

There were fears the shooter could try to hide amongst the panicked crowds. Police from the Crime Supression Division urged fleeing shoppers to "raise their hands" and identify themselves on the ground floor "and authorities will evacuate you".

Earlier Jakrapanth relayed his shooting spree through Facebook posts which charted the attack from an army barracks to the mall where an unknown number of shoppers remained trapped. Hospitals across the country braced for a grim night ahead.

"There are about 20 dead," Kongcheep Tantravanich, a defence ministry spokesman said. "Police, military commandos and sharpshooters are surrounding Terminal 21," he said.

The Thai Health Minister told reporters around 10 people were already in a hospital in a "serious condition." The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people -- among them at least one soldier -- at a nearby army barracks.

"He stole an army vehicle and drove into the town centre," police Lieutenant-Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri. There the gunman used weapons stolen from the army arsenal to bring carnage to a town centre, walking into the Terminal 21 mall.

He "used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead," police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said. Jakrapanth's motive remains unclear.

But throughout the day he posted images of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page as the attack unfolded including "should I surrender?" and "no one can escape death". In one Facebook video -- since deleted -- the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open jeep saying, "I'm tired... I can't pull my finger anymore" and making a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a pistol. A Facebook spokesperson said, "we have removed the gunman's accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it".

A witness who was inside the mall before the attack told AFP the shopping centre was thronging with shoppers on a long weekend. "There were loads of people at the mall today," a 32-year-old from the city said, requesting anonymity.

"I was pretty shocked when I found out because I just left the mall not long before." Street lights below the shopping centre were switched off as army and police units sealed off the Terminal 21 mall.

The city - better known as Korat - is home to one of Thailand's largest barracks in a country where the military is enmeshed in politics and society. Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world.

Several shootings at courthouses late last year renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country. In another high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was among three people killed in Thailand when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry shop last month.

Late last year two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

UPDATE 1-New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after 2-day decline

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast...

Delhi Police SI shoots woman cop dead, kills self

A 26-year-old sub-inspector SI of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Preeti Ahlawat 26...

U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in ...

Celtics, Thunder to put win streaks on line in Oklahoma City

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will square off Sunday when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both are 9-1 in their past 10 games, with the Celtics having won six consecutive games and the Thunder four.And both were am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020