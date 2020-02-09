Pak summons Indian envoy over killing of civilian in ceasefire violation
Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register a "strong protest" over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of a civilian man.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the violation of the ceasefire was committed in the Chirikot sector on February 8.
Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to register the protest, the FO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Pakistan
- Foreign Office
- South Asia
- SAARC
ALSO READ
Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena
SpringFit's Initiative #LetsGiveSleep is Helping Millions of Indians Get Better Sleep
Indian women's hockey team begin NZ tour with 4-0 win
Move to Pakistan: Karnataka Minister advises former CM Kumaraswamy
Indian Women's hockey team thrash New Zealand Development squad 4-1