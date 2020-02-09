Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 8-Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 01:26 IST
UPDATE 8-Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
Several bursts of automatic gunfire could be heard from inside the mall just after 2.40 a.m. (1940 GMT) Thai security forces stormed the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima and helped hundreds of people to escape. Image Credit: ANI

A Thai soldier shot dead at least 20 people Saturday, posting messages on Facebook as he went on the rampage in a northeastern city where he was still holed up in a mall nearly 12 hours after he first struck, authorities said.

Several bursts of automatic gunfire could be heard from inside the mall just after 2.40 a.m. (1940 GMT) Thai security forces stormed the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima and helped hundreds of people to escape. Looking dazed and exhausted, shoppers and store workers came out in small groups into the early hours of Sunday as police and soldiers worked through the mall floor by floor.

"It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot ... we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours," said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling after she emerged. The soldier opened fire in several places, first at a house and then at an army base, before heading to the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok, police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of the mall and firing off a series of shots as people fled for cover. "We don't know why he did this. It appears he went mad," Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

One video from a bystander showed a man slumped at the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was unclear if he was among the dead. Another video showed at least four people who had clearly been shot and showed no sign of movement. CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Kongcheep said at least 20 people had been killed and it was not clear whether the gunman had taken hostages in the mall. "It's not known how many are still inside," said.

The health ministry said 31 people had been wounded and 10 were in a critical condition. Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. During the attack, he posted "Death is inevitable for everyone" on his Facebook page and later asked, "Should I give up?"

'WHY DID HE DO IT?' Facebook said it had removed the suspect's account.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack," a Facebook representative said in a statement. Thai media said the suspect's mother was being taken to the mall to try to persuade him to give up. The video showed her in tears saying "why did he do it?" as she got in a police vehicle.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists. The shooter first went to a house in the city and shot two people dead before going to an army base, where he took a gun from the weapons store and fired at people, local police said.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations at four hospitals in the area. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha expressed condolences to the families of those killed, a government spokeswoman said.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the biggest cities in northeastern Thailand, an island of relative prosperity in a rice-growing area that is one of the poorest parts of the country of 69 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

In the process of creating supply chain for Assam refinery: Fortum India's Sanjay Aggarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record

World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis realised a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.American-born Sw...

Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting - witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a shooting rampage, a Reuters witness said.They were brought out after repeated bur...

UPDATE 3-U.S., Afghan forces come under fire in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said in Kabul as they launched investigations into whether the attackers were Afghan service members or wearing Afghan uniforms, what is known as an insi...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Switzerland, Spain and Russia through to Fed Cup Finals

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez caused a huge shock in the Fed Cup qualifiers on Saturday when she beat Swiss world number five Belinda Bencic in Biel but it proved in vain as Switzerland progressed to Aprils finals. Spain, Belgium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020