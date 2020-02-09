Mass shooter killed in northeast Thailand - minister

Security forces on Sunday shot dead the mass shooter who went on a rampage in northeastern Thailand that left at least 21 people dead, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

"Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!" Anutin said in a post on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.