Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 2020 Academy Awards; Weinstein rape trial and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 2020 Academy Awards; Weinstein rape trial and more
Weinstein. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories: Inside the $225,000 gift bag for Oscar nominees

An Oscar nomination can open doors to bigger roles and higher pay. This year, it also comes with a cruise on a luxury yacht, cosmetic surgery, and a personal matchmaking service in a gift bag worth more than $225,000. The gift bag, which is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be sent to all 20 acting nominees and the five men nominated for best director, Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company behind the goodie bags, said on Friday.

Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that people's memories can become distorted. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a human memory expert at the University of California, Irvine, told jurors that receiving misinformation about an event, trying to remember it in therapy and discussing it with law enforcement can all distort memory.

Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars

The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season. Here's what to watch for on the red carpet and during the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC television.

'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

The widely panned movie musical "Cats" and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting nominations for their "Cats" roles, in which they were costumed in digitally created fur. Oscar-winner Dench was singled out for "looking suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz," organizers said in a statement announcing this year's nominees.

Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize

Chinese-American director Lulu Wang's movie "The Farewell" won the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, while Adam Sandler was named best actor and made fun of his exclusion from Sunday's Oscars. Sandler was named best actor for playing a jeweler addicted to gambling in "Uncut Gems," and brothers Josh and Benny Safdie were chosen best directors for the film.

War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

Terrifying clown or ageing mobsters? Nostalgia for Tinseltown or the muddy trenches of a century-old war? Hollywood hands out its highest honors on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Observers were scrutinising data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. Address...

MP man found dead, wife, brother, mother, 3 others held

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday. The bod...

3 die after being hit by car in Ghaziabad

Three men died after they were hit by a car near Hindon canal here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when the car which was on its way to Vaishali hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring tw...

China's coronavirus death toll climbs to 813 but new cases fall

The death toll in Chinas coronavirus outbreak jumped to 813 on Sunday, surpassing global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as Chinese officials said the cases of deadly infection have started declining for the first time after w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020