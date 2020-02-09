Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 23:57 IST
Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit
Representative image Image Credit:

Iran "successfully" launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, a defence ministry spokesman said on state television. Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi admitted in a tweet that the launch "failed", adding: "But We're UNSTOPPABLE! We have more Upcoming Great Iranian Satellites!"

The satellite had been launched at 7:15 pm (1545 GMT) before it went "90 per cent of the way", reaching an altitude of 540 kilometres, said Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the defence ministry's space unit. "The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit," he told state television.

"Unfortunately, in the final moments, the carrier did not reach the required speed. "God willing with improvements made in future launches this part of the mission will be done as well," he added.

"We achieved most of the goals we had and data has been acquired, and in the near future, by analysing the data, we will take the next steps." The satellite, which Iran says was to be used for scientific observation, is part of a programme that Tehran's arch enemy Washington has described as a "provocation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

Amazon AMZN.O withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus. Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that du...

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.What is known about the attacker The shooter has been identified by au...

Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

The coach of Real Sociedads womens team has warned of the danger of Barcelonas side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domesti...

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020