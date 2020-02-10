Brazilians evacuated from China amid coronavirus land in Brazil

The 34 Brazilians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, landed in Brazil on Sunday, where they will begin 18 days of quarantine.

The Brazilian military plane carrying the evacuees touched down at a base in Anápolis, in the state of Goias, early on Sunday. In a statement, Brazil's defense ministry said all the passengers arrived without any signs of infection by the coronavirus, which has killed 811 in China and surpassed the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic. According to the Ministry of Health data released on Friday, Brazil has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Four Poles and one Chinese person, who disembarked in Poland, were also evacuated along with the Brazilians, the Brazilian air force said.

