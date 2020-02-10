Sri Lankan PM visits Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar. Rajapaksa, who is in India for a five-day visit, arrived in Bihar earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Rajapaksa offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple here during his visit to Varanasi. Rajapaksa landed in the New Delhi on February 07.

He held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in the Island nation. (ANI)

