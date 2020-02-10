Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan PM visits Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bodh Gaya (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:25 IST
Sri Lankan PM visits Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Bodh Gaya on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar. Rajapaksa, who is in India for a five-day visit, arrived in Bihar earlier in the day.

On Sunday, Rajapaksa offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple here during his visit to Varanasi. Rajapaksa landed in the New Delhi on February 07.

He held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in the Island nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Downpours to end Australia bushfires within days

Australias months-long bushfires crisis will likely be over within days, officials said Monday as heavy rainfall extinguished several massive blazes and was forecast to douse dozens more as downpours swept south. Days of torrential rains ha...

Asian markets fall on coronavirus impact woes

Hong Kong, Feb 10 AFP Markets across the Asia-Pacific were in the red on Monday with investors worried about the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. The virus has killed more than 900 people, infected 40,000 acro...

Storm Ciara lashes Europe, disrupts travel

Hundreds of flights and train services were canceled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power. Swathes of no...

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020