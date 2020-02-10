Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:13 IST
Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members onboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to the diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy here said on Monday. Cruise ship Diamond Princess, carrying 3,711 people, arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.

Around 60 people tested positive of the virus on Monday, taking the total number of those infected on the ship to 130. Authorities had initially tested nearly 300 people when the ship arrived at the Japanese coast. Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday tweeted the information about the Indians on the ship.

"Many Indian crews & some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off Japan due to Coronavirus (nCoV)," it tweeted, without giving a specific number of Indians on the ship. "In this context, any query please contact First Secretary (Consular) @IndianEmbTokyo at fscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in @CPVIndia @MEAIndia @PMOIndia," it said.

Those on the ship have been asked to wear masks and allowed limited access to the open decks as they are advised to remain in the cabins most of the time to contain the spread of the virus, according to media reports. Quoting an Indian crewmember, identified as Binay Kumar Sarkar, on-board Diamond Express, NDTV news channel said there are 160 Indian crew members and eight Indian passengers on the ship.

Sarkar, in a video recorded from the ship, appealed to the Indian government and the UN to segregate the Indians on board on an urgent basis. "None of them have been checked (for coronavirus)," Sarkar, a chef from Bengal, said in Hindi. He was flanked by five of his Indians colleagues who were wearing masks.

"Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely," he said. According to an AFP report, people on board the ship are facing difficulty due to the quarantine measures, particularly those in windowless interior cabins and others who require medication for various chronic conditions.

The Japanese health ministry said Monday that around 600 people onboard urgently needed medication, and around half received supplies over the weekend, it said. Meanwhile, the operator of the ship on Monday vowed to refund all 2,666 passengers due to the onboard outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Carnival Japan Inc., the Japanese branch of Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the ship, said refunds will be offered via travel agencies through which the passengers made their bookings. The company will additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last Tuesday when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.

"We hope this will help ease our guests' stress even just a little bit," a company official was quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper. The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China has gone up to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province and the confirmed cases of infection crossing 40,000.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India- UK exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 to be conducted from 13 Feb

The fifth edition of Joint Military Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom will be conducted at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom from 13 to 26 February 2020. The exercise will comprise 120 soldiers each from th...

MSME restructuring extension signify RBI's shift in stance on asset quality, transparency: Fitch

The RBI extending the MSME loan restructuring scheme and allowing relaxation in asset classification for certain real-estate projects signify a gradual shift away from the regulators earlier effort to enhance quality and transparency of ass...

Nikam named special public prosecutor in Hinganghat case

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed renowned lawyer Ujjal Nikam as special public prosecutor SPP in the Hinganghat case in Wardha district where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was burned to death by her stalker. Making the announc...

UPDATE 3-Volatile Turkish lira slips again after attempt to quell selloff

Turkeys lira slipped in volatile trade on Monday after new government limits on banks foreign-exchange helped the currency briefly erase Fridays sharp losses before selling resumed. Investors and traders said the whip-saw trading - after we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020