Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says Israeli strike in Syria jeopardized civilian jet was endangered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:17 IST
Russia says Israeli strike in Syria jeopardized civilian jet was endangered
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that a passenger jetliner in Syria was endangered by Israeli fighter jets that used it as a shield while striking the suburbs of Damascus the previous day. The allegation comes as tensions run high in Syria, where fighting has escalated in the northern province of Idlib.

Syrian government forces, backed by the Russian military, have clashed with Turkish troops that support the opposition there after failing to observe a cease-fire. A spokesman for the Israeli prime minister did not respond to a request for comment. Israel rarely acknowledges strikes carried out in Syria.

Israel has repeatedly struck Syrian and Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has vowed to push back against increasing Iranian influence in its neighboring country. The news of the alleged near-miss came amid jitters just a month after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran said the plane was mistakenly shot down by its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. In a statement released Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the strike was carried around 2 am local time Thursday.

He said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets used a passenger plane preparing to land in Damascus as cover while they hit the suburbs of Damascus with eight missiles. Konashenkov didn't name the airline or flight number, saying only that it was an Airbus-320 en route from Tehran with 172 people on board that "came near to entering the zone of a deadly anti-aircraft missile and artillery fire."

He said that thanks to quick action by Syrian flight controllers, the plane was diverted to Russia's Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia about 215 kilometers (about 135 miles) north of Damascus, where it landed safely. "Using civilian planes carrying passengers as a cover to block retaliation from the Syrian air defense has become a signature tactic of the Israeli air force," Konashenkov said.

The Associated Press wasn't able to independently verify the Russian claims. FlightRadar24, a website that provides tracking of air traffic, showed Syrian airline Cham Wings Flight 514 — an Airbus320-211 — taking off from Najaf at 1:07 a.m. local time Thursday morning.

It can be seen approaching Damascus about an hour later before turning back and diverting its course to the north. It appears to have landed in or near Hmeimeem a half hour later. Flightradar24 listed the arrival time and destination as unknown.

The airline offered no immediate comment. The US Treasury placed Cham Wings on its sanctions list in 2016 for allegedly transporting militants to Syria to fight on behalf of the Syrian government and for moving weapons and equipment to aid it in the nine-year conflict. In the statement, the Russian military accused Israel of endangering the "lives of hundreds of innocent civilians."

"Scheduled airline traffic in the Syrian air space, as well as everywhere in the world, takes place on well-known altitude flight levels and is clearly detected by Israel's radar equipment," Konashenkov said. This is not the first time Russia has blamed Israel for "irresponsible actions" in Syria.

In September 2018, the Defense Ministry said Israeli forces failed to give Moscow enough warning about a strike and put a Russian military Il-20 plane in the line of fire of Syrian anti-missile systems. The plane was shot down and 15 people on board were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man abducted by colleague for Rs 15 lakh ransom rescued

A manager in a firm in Bhiwandi in Thane district who was kidnapped on February 5 was rescued and his abductors, who allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom, were arrested, police said on Monday. Mohammad Shakeel Khan 30 was abducted from ...

World will take Pakistan seriously once it is economically stable: Foreign Minister

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the world will take his country seriously once it is economically stable. He made this comment while lamenting that the world was not taking the Kashmir issue seriously though P...

Army, police conducts raid in J-K's Tangdhar, 3.462 kg contraband recovered

In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 conducted a raid and recovered contraband from Tangdhar. Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Army in Tangdhar launched a joint operatio...

5 remanded to judicial custody in minor gang-rape case

A city court on Monday rejected the bail prayers of five persons accused in the gang-rape case of a 12-year-old girl and remanded them to judicial custody till February 24. Second Additional judge, POCSO court, Alipore, Sonia Majumdar sent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020