Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.

"Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being provided to two other people," a police spokeswoman told TVP Info public television.

