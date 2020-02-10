Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter
A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter was killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.
"Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being provided to two other people," a police spokeswoman told TVP Info public television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
