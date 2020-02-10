Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus
An advance World Health Organization team of medical experts arrived in China on Monday to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. Tedros, who visited Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission. It took nearly two weeks to get the Chinese government's green light on its composition.
Tedros said there had been concerning incidents of an onward spread of the virus in people with no history of travel to China which "could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire".
