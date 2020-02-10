Heavy winds disrupt traffic in Slovenia, kill one

Heavy winds knocked down numerous trees in Slovenia, disrupting traffic and killing one person on Monday while thousands of households in northern and eastern Slovenia were left without electricity. A 52-year-old local man was killed near Podvelka in northern Slovenia while driving a car as a tree fell on his car, the Police said.

The wind blew with the speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour, the Slovenian Environment Agency said. The Slovenian Forest Service issued a warning that people should not walk or work in forests while the vicious wind persists, saying that would be "extremely dangerous". (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Gregorio)

