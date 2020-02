Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON STOCKPILING ON PRODUCTS MADE IN CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RISK ON ITS SUPPLY CHAIN - BUSINESS INSIDER, CITING LEAKED EMAILS Source: http://bit.ly/2UEYCH9 Further company coverage:

