Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms

Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and a woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like virus, a government official said on Tuesday.

The government said it was investigating pipes within the building amid concerns the virus may have been spread through the system, raising concerns of a community outbreak.

Secretary for Food and Health Sofia Chan was speaking after a 62-year-old woman was confirmed as having lived in the same block as another virus patient, which triggered the evacuation.

