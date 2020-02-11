Left Menu
Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms

  Updated: 11-02-2020 08:00 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 07:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and a woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like virus, a government official said on Tuesday.

The government said it was investigating pipes within the building amid concerns the virus may have been spread through the system, raising concerns of a community outbreak.

Secretary for Food and Health Sofia Chan was speaking after a 62-year-old woman was confirmed as having lived in the same block as another virus patient, which triggered the evacuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

