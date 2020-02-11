Explosion hits Kabul; no casualties: Report

An explosion took place in the Police District 5 of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, Tolo News reported on Tuesday (local time). There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the explosion.

The nature of the explosion is not yet known. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.