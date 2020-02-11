Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baloch freedom struggle, disharmony among Muslims reason for crackdown on Pashtuns, says Pak nuclear scientist

A top Pakistani scientist has blamed disharmony in his country and freedom movement in Balochistan as the reason for the controversial arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 09:53 IST
Baloch freedom struggle, disharmony among Muslims reason for crackdown on Pashtuns, says Pak nuclear scientist
Pakistani nuclear physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy speaking at a cultural festival in Karachi.. Image Credit: ANI

A top Pakistani scientist has blamed disharmony in his country and freedom movement in Balochistan as the reason for the controversial arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen. "If Muslims could have lived in peace together, we would not have separatist movements in Balochistan. You would not have Manzoor Pashteen arrested and all the PTM leadership (would not have been) arrested today," said Pervez Hoodbhoy.

What is more interesting is, the nuclear physicist made the comments in Karachi during a literary fest, "Adab Festival." Hoodbhoy is the same Pakistani scientist, who in 2017, had said that his country was becoming a 'fascist religious state.' His latest comments assume significance as thousands of PTM activists and supporters held peaceful rallies in Loralai district in Balochistan and Karachi demanding the release of Pashteen.

Twenty-seven-year-old human rights activist and founder of PTM, Pashteen was arrested last month along with nine other members of the organisation and sent to 14-day judicial remand by the magistrate on the charges of sedition. His arrest drew tens of thousands to rally across cities around Pakistan and worldwide, accusing the government and the Army of human rights abuses. It even drew criticism from European Foundation for South Asia Studies (EFSAS) -- a European think-tank -- who noted in its commentary that the arrest has engendered shock and dismay across Pakistan, as also internationally.

Videos shared on social media under the hashtag #PashtunLongMarch2Loralai showed a large number of protesters participating in the rallies. The PTM is a social movement that exposes the military offences and brings to the front the issues which continue to plague the locals including enforced disappearances and fake encounters by the state.

A Pashtun activist, Fazal ur Rehman Afridi condemned the arrest of Pashteen and said that while Pakistan is championing for the rights of the Kashmiris, the country itself is violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities which is a "show of fascism". "Pakistan which is championing for the rights of the Kashmiri people is itself violating the fundamental human rights of the Pashtun people, especially people like Mazooor Pashteen, who is a renowned human rights activist," said Afridi, Europe organiser of PTM.

"They treat Pashtun people like second class citizens. After Pashteen's arrest, the Pashtun people all over the world have united against Pakistan. They have condemned it and organised numerous protests," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with poleOsakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toil...

Delhi polls: Celebrations erupt at AAP office as early trends show party in the lead

Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters here as early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday showed a comfortable victory for the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The headquarters were decorated with bl...

TresVista Launches its Third Delivery Center in Bengaluru, India

BENGALURU, Feb. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Following the successful opening of its office in Pune in April 2018, TresVista has announced the launch of a new delivery center in Bengaluru. Situated at the Bhartiya Center of Information Technolog...

Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari

Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls. I am not nervous. We have appeared for a test, results...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020