Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, including crowd-pleasers Bono the Havanese and Siba the standard poodle, who will compete in a pool of 7 for the "Best in Show" crown on Tuesday in New York. The top dogs declared in the hound, non-sporting, herding and toy groups on Monday stood out among the more than 2,600 dogs entered in Westminster, the most prestigious annual event for show dogs in the United States.

Bono the Havanese seized Westminster's toy group title for the second year in a row, drawing shouts of glee from the crowd of thousands at Madison Square Garden as he trotted around the ring, his floor-length silk coat flowing behind him. "He has something that makes people look at him," said Taffe McFadden, Bono's handler, in an onstage interview.

A black standard poodle named Siba maintained her breed's tradition of dominating the non-sporting group, becoming the 31st standard Poodle to win the group after she wowed the crowd with her towering crest of fluff. Bourbon the whippet beat out crowd favorites like the beagles and basset hound to win the hound group, and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog spun around in joyful circles when he was proclaimed the winner of the herding group over the popular corgis and German shepherd.

Now in its 144th year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show bills itself as the second-oldest sporting event in the country, behind only the Kentucky Derby horse race. The "best-of-group" competition will continue Tuesday with the terrier, sporting and working groups, after which the seven group winners will vie for the "Best-in-Show" trophy in a grand finale on Tuesday night.

Last year, a Wire Fox Terrier named King won the terrier group and took the top prize. He was the 15th member of his breed to take the "Best of Show" title. The Westminster Kennel Club has its roots in New York City in the 1870s, when a group of sporting gentlemen would meet at a hotel bar near Union Square in lower Manhattan to trade stories about hunting and the exploits of their dogs, according to the club's website.

One night, the men decided to put on a dog show, and they named it after the gathering spot, the long-gone Westminster Hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Extremely humbled by winning Allan Border medal: David Warner

After winning his third Allan Border Medal, Australia opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday thanked his family for always being there by his side and labelled his career as roller coaster of highs and lows. Warner took to Instagram to sha...

UK to give go ahead to high speed rail project HS2 -BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the green light to the countrys High Speed 2 HS2 rail project, reported the BBC on Tuesday. The government will say that the whole of the project which will link London to Birmingham and then s...

Adani Transmission sells 25.1 pc stake in arm AEML to QIA for Rs 3,220 cr

Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 per cent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020