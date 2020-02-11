Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to visit Hong Kong or Macau unless they have to, and to take precautions if going to Singapore or Thailand.

The announcement comes as the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 with a record daily rise in fatalities.

