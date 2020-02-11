Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal prepares to evacuate its citizens from virus-hit Wuhan city in China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:50 IST
Nepal prepares to evacuate its citizens from virus-hit Wuhan city in China

Nepal is preparing to bring back its 180 nationals struck in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus that has killed over 1,000 people, officials said here. The disease emerged in December in a market in central China's Wuhan city that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly.

Outside China, there have been more than 350 infections reported in almost 30 places with two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong. Nepal government is preparing to bring back Nepalese nationals currently residing in Wuhan city of China through a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines in a few days, official sources said.

The government is preparing to send the aircraft to China around mid-February after 180 Nepalese nationals who were struck in Wuhan city, registered their names in the Nepalese embassy in Beijing seeking evacuation, the sources said. The government said it is setting up an isolation centre before bringing the Nepalese nationals from Wuhan.

Five Nepalese nationals were admitted to a government hospital in Kathmandu for the suspected virus infection after they returned from China last fortnight. However, only one of them was found to be infected and he has already been cured, according to health ministry sources. The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,016 with 108 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Boston Scientific holds workshops to promote innovation in interventional cardiology

New Delhi India, Feb 11 ANINewsVoir Boston Scientific, a global medical device company, with its continued commitment towards advance therapy adoption in interventional cardiology for treating Complex and High-Risk Coronary Intervention CHI...

Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre opened in MNRE

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has today opened an Industry and Investors Facilitation Centre in the Ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on Policies and programs of the Go...

New mobile app helping Latin American farmers increase crop yields

Rezatec, a leading provider of geospatial data analytics, has launched a free smartphone app that acts as a portal for farmers to record their agricultural activities and provides recommendations for optimal sowing and irrigation scheduling...

Pondy Assembly reconvened on Feb 12 to adopt anti-CAA

The Puducherry Assembly has been reconvened to meet on Wednesday to move an anti-CAA resolution. The House is likely to have its session for a day. Official sources told PTI that the session has been reconvened by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020