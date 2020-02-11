Russian transport ministry proposes $25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax

Russia's Ministry of Transport is proposing to offer airlines 1.6 billion roubles ($25.05 million) in compensation for the grounding of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited a deputy minister as saying.

Moscow has suspended the bulk of Russian commercial flights to China but is still allowing Aeroflot and four Chinese airlines to fly commercial routes between the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

