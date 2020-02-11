Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Syria conflict from pro-democracy protests to a flashpoint of great power rivalry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:02 IST
TIMELINE-Syria conflict from pro-democracy protests to a flashpoint of great power rivalry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The latest Russian-led military offensive in northwest Syria could reshape the map of the Syrian conflict. A new offensive in Idlib that began in December has forced 700,000 people to flee in the worst mass displacement of the conflict.

Idlib has been a haven for tens of thousands of rebels and civilians who were forced to abandon their homes in other parts of western Syria that the government and its foreign military allies have recaptured from rebels This timeline shows how the conflict began with peaceful pro-democracy protests that flared into armed warfare.

Russian and Iranian support helped drive back the rebels and allowed President Bashar al-Assad to regain much of the country. Turkey backs the rebels, widening its influence in the northwest

* March 2011 - The first protests against President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian family rule quickly spread across the country, and are met by security forces with a wave of arrests and shootings.

* June 2012 - World powers meet in Geneva and agree on the need for a political transition, but their divisions on how to achieve it will foil years of U.N.-sponsored peace efforts.

*July 2012 - Assad launches heavy aerial attacks on towns and cities that had rebelled against his rule, as once-peaceful protesters now carry arms and thousands are killed.

* August 2013 - Washington has declared the use of chemical weapons a red line, but a gas attack on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta kills hundreds of civilians without triggering a U.S. military response.

* January 2014 - An al-Qaeda splinter group seizes Raqqa before grabbing swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq, declaring a new caliphate and renaming itself Islamic State.

* September 2014 - Washington builds an anti-Islamic State coalition and starts air strikes, helping Kurdish forces turn the jihadist tide but creating friction with its ally Turkey.

* March 2015 - As Assad's forces lose ground to the armed opposition in many areas, rebel groups gain more ground and seize the northwestern city of Idlib, but Islamist militants are taking a bigger role.

* September 2015 - Russia joins the war on Assad's side, deploying warplanes and giving military aid that soon turns with the help of Iran the course of conflict decisively against the rebels.

* August 2016 - Alarmed by Kurdish advances on the border, Ankara launches an incursion with allied rebels, making a new zone of Turkish control that it later extends in 2018 to Afrin.

* December 2016 - The Syrian army and its allies defeat rebels in their biggest urban base of Aleppo after months of siege and bombardment, confirming Assad's growing momentum.

* March 2017 - Israel acknowledges having conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah in Syria, aiming to degrade the growing strength of Iran and its allies who expand their influence in Syria.

* April 2017 - The United States launches a first cruise missile attack on a Syrian government airbase near Homs after a poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

* November 2017 - U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led forces defeat Islamic State in Raqqa. That offensive, and a rival one by the Syrian army, drives the jihadist group from nearly all its land.

* April 2018 - After months of the blockade and intensive aerial raids, the Russian-backed Syrian army recaptures eastern Ghouta, before quickly retaking the other insurgent enclaves in central Syria, and then the rebels' southern bastion of Deraa in June.

* September 2018 - A Russian-Turkish deal over Idlib and the rebel-held northwest freezes the frontlines and reduces the bombing raids that had killed hundreds of civilians in the last major opposition bastion.

* March 2019 - As its local allies take Islamic State's last area in the east, the United States decides to keep some troops in Syria after earlier saying it would pull out, reducing the chances of a security vacuum that might spark a new bout of fighting.

* April-December 2019 - Russian-backed forces launch a major campaign in the northwest that end after months of bombing and the capture of the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun in August.

* A Russian-Turkish summit in October brings reduced fighting until Moscow resumes the assault last December and pushes with its allies deeper into the last bastion of the anti-Assad opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

15 cr loans extended to women under PMMY till Jan 202

Over 15 crore loans, amounting to Rs 4.78 lakh crore, have been disbursed to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana PMMY, said Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. In a writte...

Bruised Irish rivals allow Sinn Fein government initiative

Irelands Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Fein proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.Sinn Fein, a left-...

Berkshire's Brooks running unit sues Brooks Brothers over trademark

Brooks, the running shoe and apparel unit of billionaire Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Brooks Brothers, pitting two companies whose roots date back more than a century against each ot...

Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings return to England Test squad against Sri Lanka

Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings have returned to England Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. England National Cricket Selectors on Tuesday named a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020