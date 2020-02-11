Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO launches global research forum against novel coronavirus

A two-day research and innovation forum led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was launched here on Tuesday to mobilise global action to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:12 IST
WHO launches global research forum against novel coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A two-day research and innovation forum led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was launched here on Tuesday to mobilise global action to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Co-hosted by the WHO and the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness and funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the forum kicked off today and is expected to conclude by Wednesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The forum gathers roughly 400 participants, both live and online, including leading scientists from virus-related disciplines around the world, representatives of countries with confirmed novel coronavirus cases and those of public health agencies, ethics experts with related expertise, and representatives of major research donors. Chinese representatives from the National Health Commission and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will brief the forum on China's research on the outbreak, listen to views of all parties and participate in discussions.

According to the WHO, the forum is to identify the uncharted waters of the virus, prioritise research options and coordinate global efforts to avoid duplication of research, and speed up vaccine and medicine development. A roadmap for the scientific research against the virus is expected to be released following the forum.

The WHO has said that the forum will focus on nine aspects: patterns of the novel coronavirus, the animal and environment from which the virus originated, an epidemiological investigation on the spread of the virus, clinical treatment, nosocomial infection control, medicine development, candidate vaccines, research ethics, and social science and public health measures in outbreak response. Experts say that one of the hot topics is how to establish an effective data and sample sharing mechanism, which the WHO has kept calling for and pushing forward, as surveillance, research and development of effective vaccines and therapeutic drugs are only possible with a strain.

Meanwhile, the WHO may also need to coordinate how a strain sharer can participate and share the benefits of future research. So far, China, Japan and Italy have all successfully isolated virus strains from the outbreak and said they would like to share them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq cleric Sadr dissolves units accused of deadly attacks on protests

Baghdad, Feb 11 AFP Controversial Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr announced on Tuesday he was dissolving the blue caps, an organised unit of his supporters accused of deadly attacks on anti-government protests in recent days. Sadr, who has a cult...

Merkel allies press for swift resolution of succession question

Senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives called on Tuesday for a swift decision on who should lead the party and be its next chancellor candidate after her protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer threw in the towel. Kramp-Karre...

EU's Borrell warns of violence of Israel annexes Jordan Valley

The EUs top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, warning of Palestinian protests if it went ahead.This may happen ... You can be sure its not going to be ...

Lebanon government wins confidence vote from parliament

Lebanons new cabinet won a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday based in part on a financial rescue plan it put forward for grappling with a deep financial crisis.Speaking just before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said his gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020