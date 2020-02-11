GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tuesday.

MWC, scheduled to take place over Feb. 24-27, is the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.