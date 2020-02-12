PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

KKR rules out bid for hospital operator NMC Health https://on.ft.com/3busewP Commerzbank told to speed up restructuring by ECB https://on.ft.com/2OLICiB

Ofcom to be handed expanded role as internet watchdog https://on.ft.com/2ShNj5Z Lloyd's of London taps mental health experts to overhaul culture https://on.ft.com/38lLRFc

Overview Private equity firm KKR said on Tuesday it has not made a proposal nor discussed with NMC Health the terms of any possible offer, after the healthcare group announced approaches from KKR and GK Investment.

German lender Commerzbank was urged by European Central Bank to speed up its restructuring efforts with the region's top financial regulator expressing concern about lacklustre profitability. British Broadcasting regulator Ofcom to become country's first internet watchdog, given the role of holding online platforms to account for illegal and harmful content.

Lloyd's of London said on Tuesday it has appointed Salesforce UK chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia to help overhaul a working culture dogged by allegations of harassment. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

