Foxconn aims to resume half China production by end-February -source
Taiwan's Foxconn hopes to resume 50% of its production in China by end of February, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the firm whose clients include tech giants such as Apple reopens plants closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The world's largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80% of its production in China in March, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said, citing internal targets set by Foxconn's chairman Liu Young-Way.
Foxconn's plant reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China, which has killed more than 1,100 people with the World Health Organization warning of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Foxconn
- China
- Taiwan
- Apple
- World Health Organization
- Shri Navaratnam
ALSO READ
FOREX-Yuan nurses losses as fears grow about economic impact of China virus
China virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: govt
China's Hubei province says 100 dead, 2,714 total cases in virus outbreak
China virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: govt
Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China