Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia investigator in bank cartel case says boss's comments pressured him

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:42 IST
Australia investigator in bank cartel case says boss's comments pressured him

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG told a court on Wednesday he felt "pressure" after his boss made public comments suggesting imminent prosecutions.

The disclosure in a pre-trial hearing relates to a central plank of the defence in Australia's biggest white collar criminal case, over a controversial 2015 stock issue for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group: the banks' lawyers want to show investigators used tainted evidence and deviated from regular process due to pressure. The matter of Australia vs Citi, Deutsche, ANZ and several of their current and former executives is being closely watched by investment bankers around the world because it could have implications on the way they are allowed to run share sales. If found guilty, the banks face hefty fines while the individuals face prison time.

Citi, Deutsche, ANZ and their senior staff are accused of colluding during a 2015 stock issue for ANZ to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock from falling. Though none of the defendants has entered a formal plea, all have said they will plead not guilty. In his third day testifying at the hearing, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) enforcement director Michael Taylor said that while he was looking into the capital raising the regulator's chairman made public comments "saying we had some criminal prosecutions in the works".

Asked by ANZ's lawyer, Tim Game, if the comments had created "pressure from above", Taylor replied: "in general terms, the chairman had been saying, 'we've got a number of criminal cartel investigations...that are nearing completion'. "Would that constitute pressure? I think yes," Taylor told the packed court room.

Taylor did not describe the chairman's comments further. The ACCC has declined to comment on the matter while it is before the court. Taylor was also asked about a witness statement made by an executive at a third investment bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co , which worked on the same share sale but agreed to cooperate with the authorities in exchange for immunity.

An early draft of the JPMorgan person's statement had said the banks acted as a "syndicate" and it was impossible to predict what effect it would have if they sold their ANZ shares. Those remarks were not there in the final statement. Game, ANZ's lawyer, asked Taylor if he had removed the passage because it "counters the idea that there was a cartel to fix the price".

"I would have liked it to stay in the statement," said Taylor. "It shows a disorderly market," said Game. "You didn't want this in the document."

Taylor said he had "absolutely no issue" whether the passage was in or out of the statement and the witness alone chose to remove it. "I've had no preordained conspiracy theory here," Taylor said.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says won't repatriate hundreds of IS recruits

Indonesia has said it will not bring home nearly 700 hundred nationals who joined the Islamic State group in the Middle East over security fears but added it would still consider repatriating young children. The issue sharply divided the wo...

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court expresses displeasure over agency's investigation in bribery case.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court expresses displeasure over agencys investigation in bribery case....

One arrested in Bengaluru for betting during India vs New Zealand ODI match

One person was arrested in for betting during yesterdays India vs New Zealand ODI match, said City Crime Branch CCB Bengaluru.Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone were seized from the mans possession, said CCB in a statement on Wednesday. He h...

Amy Irving recalls late actor Kirk Douglas' heartfelt advice

Actor Amy Irving on Wednesday remembered a piece of heartfelt advice that she received from the late legendary actor and her co-star Kirk Douglas during the shooting days of their movie The Fury. The 66-year-old actor took a trip down the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020