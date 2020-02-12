Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S., Taliban could sign peace deal in February if Taliban reduces violence - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:11 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S., Taliban could sign peace deal in February if Taliban reduces violence - sources
Image Credit: ANI

A U.S.-Taliban peace deal could be signed this month if the Taliban significantly reduces violence, and that deal could lead to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, two Afghan government sources and a Western diplomat said on Wednesday. The timeline shared by sources came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said there has been a possible breakthrough in U.S.-Taliban talks in Qatar.

The talks had been deadlocked in part over a U.S. demand that the insurgents agree to sharply reduce violence as part of any American troop withdrawal accord. Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available for comment.

A western diplomat in Kabul said the U.S. negotiators were working on the idea that the Taliban should agree on a reduction in violence (RIV) for at least 10 days with no major violation. The prospective deal, he said, would call for a ceasefire period between the Afghan and U.S.coalition and the Taliban, with hopes of a peace deal being reached in the near future.

"It is after those 10 days of RIV that both sides can hold talks and firm up plans to hold intra-Afghan dialogue," said the source on condition of anonymity. There are currently about 13,000 U.S. forces as well as thousands of other NATO troops in Afghanistan, 18 years after a U.S.-led coalition invaded the country following Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

The news of a potential agreement to decrease violence comes amid continued attacks in the country. Last month, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction assessed that there had been a record-high number of attacks carried out by the Taliban and other anti-government forces during the last three months of 2019.

Senior Taliban commanders on condition of anonymity said the Taliban leaders were still adamant to observe a ceasefire without making it public, referring to the Taliban's refusal to publicly declare RIV until the U.S. signed a written agreement. "We will stop all attacks in return for U.S. commitment to cease all their operations against us in Afghanistan," said a Taliban commander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Communist Party takes steps to curb virus spread -CCTV

The standing committee of Chinas Communist Party said on Monday it will implement prudent monetary policy and various measures to halt the spread of coronavirus and counter the epidemics impact on Chinas economy, state broadcaster CCTV repo...

Kremlin says Turkey is not upholding its agreements on Syria

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Turkey was not upholding agreements it made with Moscow to neutralise militants in the Syrian province of Idlib and that militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces were continuing in the region.Kremlin ...

Odisha's forest cover has increased by 274 sq km

The forest cover in Odisha has increased by 274 square kilometre in the last two years, officials said. Different initiatives and projects taken up under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Campa helped in...

Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Barcelona congress - source

Deutsche Telekom is pulling out of this months Mobile World Congress, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding an official announcement by other European telecoms operators was possible later in the day.Such a step, if co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020