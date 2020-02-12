Left Menu
UK withholds Commonwealth Secretariat funds amid concerns

  London
  12-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UK government on Wednesday confirmed that it has withheld its estimated 4.7 million pounds voluntary contribution to a key Commonwealth fund amid concerns over procurement policies within the Commonwealth Secretariat in London. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said that funding to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation (CFTC) for the 2018-19 financial year was 4,721,664 pounds, the final tranche of which has been paid in.

However, there will be a number of conditions to be met before the funding for the 2019-20 financial year can be made. "We are committed to an effective Commonwealth that delivers for its member states, so we have set a number of conditions on UK funding to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation for this financial year," an FCO spokesperson said.

"These include conditions relating to ensuring that the Secretariat's procurement policy and its implementation are in line with international best practice," the spokesperson said. The suspension of the funding follows similar action by Australia and New Zealand. Besides the UK, Australia and New Zealand, it is India and Canada who are the main financial contributors to the CFTC – used for funding important development projects within the Commonwealth member-countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is the fifth-largest contributor to the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation (CFTC), with an annual contribution of around 1 million pounds. It remains unconfirmed if India is also planning any action to suspend its funding amid ongoing concerns around the internal functioning of the Commonwealth Secretariat – the administrative hub for the Commonwealth of Nations, made up of 54 countries.

The FCO has said that the UK government remains committed to an effective Commonwealth delivering for its member states, and will continue to collaborate with its fellow member states in overseeing the Commonwealth Secretariat for that purpose. Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland has been under some pressure in recent months over certain internal processes, casting doubt over her re-election for a second term during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda later in the year.

"The Commonwealth Secretariat does not comment on private exchanges with its member countries. The Secretariat complies fully with the audit process and implements recommendations accordingly," a Commonwealth statement said. Commonwealth High Commissioners had called in KPMG auditors last year for a review of the Secretariat's financial procedures. Indian-origin peer Lord Kamlesh Patel's consultancy firm KYA Global also came under the scanner for being issued a contract without the usual competitive tendering rules. Lord Patel and Baroness Scotland are friends, but both strongly deny any impropriety.

