Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mallya back in UK court as lawyers focus on Indian airline industry woes

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:30 IST
Mallya back in UK court as lawyers focus on Indian airline industry woes

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was back at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for the second day of his High Court appeal against extradition to India, during which his lawyers argued against any prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against him. The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, wanted in India on charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid bank loans, sat in the public gallery as his legal team highlighted the widespread woes of the airline industry in India, including another collapsed firm Jet Airways.

“Let’s hear the arguments in court,” he said, as he entered the courtroom. Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench hearing the appeal, confirmed at the start that they would not be handing down their verdict immediately after the hearing, scheduled until Thursday.

Mallya’s barrister, Clare Montgomery, reiterated the central defence that there had been no misrepresentation or fraud on the part of her client and that Kingfisher Airlines was the victim of economic misfortune alongside other airlines. "The airline industry is littered with examples of struggling airlines being supported for strategic reasons," said Montgomery.

She has focussed her arguments on trying to establish “multiple errors” in Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot's verdict in favour of her client's extradition in December 2018 and revisited a series of bank statements and balance sheets provided to Indian banks to seek loans as proof of full disclosure. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing in court on behalf of the Indian government, is set to counter the defence arguments later on Wednesday, mostly as a supplement to already submitted written arguments.

Justice Irwin repeated Montgomery's previous assertion of this being a “very dense case” and has sought a detailed chronology and list of documents from the defence team by Monday, before they consider their verdict. On Tuesday, Montgomery had opened her arguments to try and establish that Mallya had no fraudulent intentions when he sought bank loans for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines because he is no “fly by night figure but an immensely wealthy man” who was not running any sort of “ponzi scheme” but a reputable airline, which fell into economic misfortune along with other Indian airlines.

“She [Arbuthnot] did not look at all of the evidence because if she had, she would not have fallen into the multiple errors that permeate her judgment,” she said. Representatives from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Indian High Commission in London were present in the court for the hearing.

Mallya had received permission to appeal against his extradition order signed off by former UK home secretary Sajid Javid last February only on one ground, which challenges the Indian government's prima facie case against him of fraudulent intentions in acquiring bank loans. At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in December 2018, Judge Arbuthnot had found “clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds” and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the CPS on behalf of the Indian government.

Mallya remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017 involving a bond worth 650,000 pounds and other restrictions on his travel while he contests that ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CM introduces high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday introduced a high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling RRII 429 to augment the commercial cultivation of natural rubber in the northeast state. The hybrid clone of rubber sapling is c...

UPDATE 1-Mexican president intends to send judicial reform proposal to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will send Congress a proposal crafted by the Supreme Court that aims to strengthen the judiciary to combat corruption and abuse of power within its ranks.Speaking during his...

Jadhav hat-trick propels Navy to maiden Gold Cup title

Ajinkya Jadhav notched up a hat- trick to propel Indian Navy to a fluent 4-1 win against South Central Railway SCR in the final and clinch their maiden triumph in All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship. The visiting SCR team started...

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020