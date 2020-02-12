Sudan continue to subsidise bread -trade minister

Sudan will continue to subsidize bread prices during transitional rule after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir but wants to achieve "justice" in distributing subsidies, its trade and industry minister said on Wednesday.

Unveiling a plan to address long queues at bakeries amid an economic crisis, Madani Abbas Madani also told reporters Sudan had sufficient wheat reserves until May.

