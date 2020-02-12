Turkish President to visit Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. President Erdogan would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior government officials, as well as heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Khan and President Erdogan will have a meeting tete-a-tete and also will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in the joint cabinet format," the statement said. "The HLSCC is the highest-level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening of relations between the two countries," it added.

The FO said that a number of important agreements are expected to be inked during the visit and a joint declaration will be signed at the conclusion of the session. "There are 7 Joint Working Groups (JWGs) working under the HLSCC, focused on Political Coordination; Trade and Investment; Energy; Banking and Finance; Transport and Communications; Culture and Tourism; and Education," the statement said.

President Erdogan will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi and also address a joint session of Parliament. He along with Khan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

The FO said that the visit of President Erdogan will serve to underscore the traditional solidarity and affinity between the two countries and prove to be another significant milestone in the further deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.

