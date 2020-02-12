Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sudan to continue to subsidize bread but with "justice"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 23:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Sudan to continue to subsidize bread but with "justice"
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudan will continue to subsidize bread prices during transitional rule after Omar al-Bashir's ouster but wants to achieve "justice" in distributing income supports, its trade and industry minister said on Wednesday. Bread shortages, caused by difficulties in raising hard currency to import wheat, triggered mass protests which - with the help of the military - toppled the veteran autocrat last April after three decades in power.

The new civilian government, ruling together with the armed forces for three years and three months, has been trying to address bread and fuel shortages that have led to long queues outside bakeries and petrol stations. The bread queues are caused at least in part by problems in ensuring supplies of subsidized flour to bakeries.

Trade and Industry Minister Madani Abbas Madani told reporters Sudan had sufficient wheat reserves until May and was in talks for deals to ensure enough stocks until year-end. "The state is committed to subsidizing bread during the transition period, but aims to ensure justice in distributing the subsidies," Madani said.

He added that within 45 days the government would also launch commercial bakeries which will sell non-subsidized bread drawing on commercial stocks. He said the Khartoum government ultimately aimed to shift from subsidizing wheat to subsidizing bread, but that this required "infrastructure arrangements".

That could allow bakeries to sell bread for more than the current fixed price of one Sudanese pound per loaf (2 U.S. cents at the official rate, or 1 U.S. cent on the parallel market) which has made it hard for bakeries to make money. During the recent bread crisis, "resistance committees" have kept watch at bakeries to monitor supplies and crackdown on what they say is corruption and leakages of subsidized flour.

From next week an electronic monitoring system will be introduced to track supplies and a hotline established for people to report malpractices, Madani said. He said a newly formed police unit would be deployed to monitor flour and bread trade, alongside the resistance committees.

It was not immediately clear whether the new commercial bakeries would ease the burden on a government budget that is also subsidizing fuel and other basic products in the widely impoverished country. Sudan currently spends about $65,000 per day on wheat, according to the trade ministry. Sudan lost about 75% of its oil wealth, a major hard-currency source when South Sudan declared independence in 2011.

Officials said on Wednesday that a problem with a refinery pipeline that was the main cause of fuel shortages over the past week had been fixed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

CCI dismisses complaint of unfair biz practices against Voda Idea, Jio, Airtel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Organisers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been cancelled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday. With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona ...

Indian govt insists "plenty of evidence" to prove Mallya guilty

By Poonam Joshi The Indian government on Wednesday reiterated its accusation that Vijay Mallya willfully misrepresented the financial health of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, as the fraud-accused liquor barons appeal against his extra...

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryants death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remain...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020