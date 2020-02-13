Left Menu
Development News Edition

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto calls Pak PM Imran Khan a 'Chhota Aadmi'

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'chhota aadmi (small man)' during a discussion on price hike in the National Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 01:20 IST
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto calls Pak PM Imran Khan a 'Chhota Aadmi'
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'chhota aadmi (small man)' during a discussion on price hike in the National Assembly. Pakistan based journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a 140-second video and wrote: "Bilawal Bhutto: "Imran Khan's entire politics is based on the blessings of one ISI chief or another." Calls Imran a "chota adami" for removing BB's photo and renaming the Benazir Income Support Program."

In the video, the PPP leader is heard saying: "How can he (Imran Khan) tolerate that the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan...honourable Speaker sir, if you want, I can present the statement of those ISI Chiefs as well before you and even before this ruling establishment. However, I want to focus on inflation for the time being." "How can he tolerate that woman Prime Minister whose entire politics was based on power of people...whose name is still famous in the entire world...how can a small man like Imran tolerate it?" the PPP leader continued.

Dawn, in its report dated February 12 reported that Zardari had an exchange of argument with Speaker Asad Qaiser when the term "small man" used by him for Imran Khan was expunged by the Speaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man who shot dead rape victim's father in Firozabad arrested

A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said on late Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police city Prabal Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father o...

Coyotes try to rediscover winning recipe in Ottawa

The Arizona Coyotes appeared to be on the fast track toward earning their first postseason berth since the 2011-12 season before stumbling over the last month. The Coyotes have lost 11 of their last 14 contests overall 3-7-4 and seven of ei...

U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's ability to wage war

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation on Wednesday intended to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, paving the way for a final vote as eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the war powers resolution.The ...

Report: Mariners to reunite with RHP Walker

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Walker will receive 2 million in salary with the ability to earn another 1 million in incentives.On W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020