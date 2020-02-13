Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-Saudi partnership critical to confront Iran's destabilizing behaviour: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here and discussed among other issues, "the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behaviour."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 04:00 IST
US-Saudi partnership critical to confront Iran's destabilizing behaviour: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) met his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here and discussed among other issues, "the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behaviour." "U.S.-#Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran's destabilizing behavior. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues," Pompeo tweeted after the meeting.

According to Al Arabiya, this was the second time in three months that Pompeo and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister have met. A state department spokesperson in a statement said, "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Al Saud discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern, including the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behaviour."

The statement said Pompeo underscored the importance of the U.S.-Saudi partnership in confronting the Iranian regime's threats. The two leaders expressed their concern over the recent violence in Yemen, including Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, and they agreed on the need to swiftly return to de-escalation. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a political solution to the conflict facilitated by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

Soccer-Dominant Athletic take narrow lead over Granada in Copa semi

Athletic Bilbao dominated Granada in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg but was only able to earn a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Basques, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressed at a raucous San Mames and had two goals di...

UPDATE 2-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not mind Philippines President Rodrigo Dutertes decision to end a decades-old military agreement with the United States, a position at odds with that of his defense secretary who viewed t...

Britain beyond Brexit, PM Boris Johnson reshapes government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshape his government on Thursday, appointing a team he hopes will deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit and heal the divisions both in his Conservative Party and the country.The reshuffle is not ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020