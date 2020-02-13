Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 04:19 IST
Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday.

According to KTTV, the death certificate cited Kobe's cause of death as "blunt trauma" sustained in a "commercial helicopter crash." It also said his death was "rapid." Corona del Mar is a community within Newport Beach, where the Bryant family lives.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed when the helicopter they were in crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles, on Jan. 26. Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; his wife, Keri; and their daughter Alyssa, 14 -- who played on the same club basketball team as Gianna Bryant -- also were killed. Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old who was the top assistant coach of the Mamba girls basketball team, was also killed in the accident, as were Sarah Chester, 45; her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50. A public memorial service for the Bryants will be held Feb. 24 at Staples Center, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

While the date -- 2/24 -- conveniently falls between two Lakers' home games, it still could have been chosen symbolically. Gianna -- one of Kobe and Vanessa's four daughters -- wore No. 2 on her basketball jersey while Kobe was No. 24 for part of his 20-year-tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys -- he also wore No. 8 -- hang at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Times reported that "entry is expected to be severely restricted" at the venue despite Staples Center's capacity of about 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Benn, Stars seek payback against Leafs in Toronto

The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Jan. 29 and the Stars would like to return the favor as they go for their third straight wi...

Rio braces for coronavirus risk during Carnival party

Preparing for Rio de Janeiros Carnival, when well over 1 million visitors pour into the Marvelous City for round-the-clock revelry, is always a daunting task for city officials. But this year, the job is just a little bit tougher - thanks t...

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

Soccer-Dominant Athletic take narrow lead over Granada in Copa semi

Athletic Bilbao dominated Granada in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg but was only able to earn a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Basques, who knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressed at a raucous San Mames and had two goals di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020