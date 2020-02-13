Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks travellers from coronavirus-hit nations to fill 'self-reporting form' requiring personal details

Travellers arriving in India from the coronavirus-affected countries, including Singapore, have been asked by the Health Ministry to fill up a "self-reporting form" at the airport, requiring them to share details such as contact number and address, among others, as part of precautionary measure amid the outbreak of deadly virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:15 IST
India asks travellers from coronavirus-hit nations to fill 'self-reporting form' requiring personal details
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Travellers arriving in India from the coronavirus-affected countries, including Singapore, have been asked by the Health Ministry to fill up a "self-reporting form" at the airport, requiring them to share details such as contact number and address, among others, as part of precautionary measure amid the outbreak of deadly virus. The travellers are required to share the date of their arrival to India, flight and seat numbers, 'port of origin of journey', 'port of final destination', passport number, email id, and contact number, among other details.

In addition, they will be required to share the name of cities, if any, they visited in China 14 days prior to their arrival in India. "All persons coming to India from 2019-nCoV affected countries are required to fill up this proforma. You are requested to provide the following information to safeguard your own health," the form read.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, and since then has killed over 1300 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several nations across the world, including India. Health and other concerned ministries in nations around the world have stepped up their efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said the government will pay the hospital bills incurred by patients infected by the virus - officially known as Covid-19. This coverage does not extend to outpatient treatment at general practitioner clinics or polyclinics, nor does it apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities, the ministry said, as reported by The Straits Times. Singapore has reported as many as 50 cases of coronavirus - the second most behind China.

The country has raised its disease outbreak response level to 'orange' after confirmed cases with no travel history to China or links to the past cases, surfaced in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan signs deal with families of victims of USS Cole bombing: ministry

Sudans justice ministry said early Thursday it had signed a deal with the families of the American servicemen killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.The deal was signed on February 7 in Washington to fulfill a key condition fo...

Bumrah needs to be aggressive and take extra risks: Zaheer

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series. Bumrah...

NGT directs UPPCB to recover over Rs 3 cr penalty from Noida builder for illegal water extraction

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board UPPCB to recover compensation of Rs 3.28 crore from a builder in Noida for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green bel...

BJP says it lost in Delhi despite increase in vote share as contest became bipolar

The BJP increased its vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls but lost out to the AAP as the contest became bipolar, the party said after a review of its performance on Thursday. BJP president J P Nadda held the review meeting with the party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020