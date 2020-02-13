Left Menu
Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

  • Reuters
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim is an 80-year-old woman living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further details.

