Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim is an 80-year-old woman living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further details.

