Syria parliament recognises Armenian genocide

Damascus, Feb 13 (AFP) Syria's parliament Thursday recognised the 1915-1917 murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians as genocide, as tensions run high with Turkey after deadly clashes in northwest Syria.

"The parliament... condemns and recognises the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state at the start of the twentieth century," the parliament said in a statement. (AFP) RUP

